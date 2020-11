PALM COAST, Fla. – A woman driving south on U.S. 1 in Flagler County stuck and killed a pedestrian just after 9 p.m. Saturday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 55-year-old pedestrian died at the scene.

Troopers think the woman, a Palm Coast resident, was trying to cross the highway just south of Royal Palms Parkway.

The 33-year-old Palatka driver stopped and was cooperating with authorities.

FHP is investigating the incident.