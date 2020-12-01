Jacksonville man gets 20 years for selling fentanyl that resulted in overdose death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 34-year-old Jacksonville man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl that resulted in death, according to the Department of Justice.

Larry Bouknight pleaded guilty on July 14.

According to court documents, Bouknight sold a Jacksonville woman and her friend what they believed to be heroin on Sept. 6, 2018, but the heroin contained traces of fentanyl. A relative found one of the woman dead in her home after she took the heroin, according to prosecutors.