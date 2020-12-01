JSO: Woman shot in struggle for gun, police looking for man involved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the arm and foot Tuesday morning and police are looking for a man believed to be involved.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting started as a dispute between a man and a woman known to each other inside of an apartment on Justina Court near Justina Road around 5 a.m.

Police said at some point a gun was pulled and the two struggled for it. The woman was shot and police think the man was as well, but he fled the scene before police arrived. JSO is looking for him but declined to release identifying information.

One witness is cooperating with investigators. The woman is expected to survive her injuries.

