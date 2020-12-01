Few clues to go on after deadly shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting with no witnesses and no suspects in custody. The shooting happened before 3:20 Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to W. 26th Street near the intersection of Lionell Street via ShotSpotter and found a man outside between two houses with gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital, according to JSO.

Detectives were not sure what led up to the shooting at the time the media was briefed, but the spokesperson said, neighbors heard arguing and yelling before the sound of gunshots, but no one saw what happened. Detectives also think the shooter fled on foot and no vehicles were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-tips.