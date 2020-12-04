5 men accused of running elaborate theft ring, targeting local Walmart stores

Five Georgia men have been accused of participating in a multi-million dollar theft ring that targeted Walmart stores in Northeast Florida and others around the country.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation found the suspects operated in at least 13 different states throughout the United States in a seven-month time span. In Florida, the suspects are believed to have hit Walmart stores in 39 different counties, including Alachua, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns.

It is estimated the suspects have stolen approximately $3.6 million from retailers since at least 2014.

Two suspects have been arrested, one suspect died of natural causes, and two suspects have warrants out for their arrest, authorities said. There are also three additional suspects that investigators are attempting to identify.

Investigators said members of the group purchased expensive televisions from a Walmart store for cash, removed the new TVs and replaced them with salvaged TVs, returned them for cash, and kept and re-sold the new stolen televisions.

“Criminals like these are the reason our agency has a full-time Organized Retail Crime unit, working hand-in-hand with loss prevention personnel, retailers, and other agencies, to take a closer look at what might appear to some to be a ‘victimless’ crime. This is not ‘shoplifting’ - this rises to the level of racketeering, and the truth is, everyone suffers -consumers and businesses alike,” said Grady Judd, Polk County Sheriff, in a press release.

The investigation started in August of 2019 at an Auburndale Walmart where three men were seen making suspicious merchandise returns.

Working with Walmart investigators, records show losses to the retailer during the time of this investigation, between August 15, 2019 and March 24, 2020, includes approximately 600 fraudulent transactions that resulted in a loss of about $300,000. About $174,000 was stolen from Walmart stores located in Florida, investigators said.

The men face charges including fraud and racketeering.