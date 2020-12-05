Glynn County says no more glass in recycling bins, starting next year

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Starting in 2021, people who live in Glynn County will be asked to not put glass products in recycling bins.

Residents can drop off glass for recycling at two Republic Services drop-off locations. The Brunswick location is 550 Young Lane. The St. Simons location is on Demere Road behind the farmer’s market.

Recyclable glass includes either clear or colored food jars and beverage bottles. Window glass, ceramics, dishes, and lightbulbs should not be placed in the designated bins.

The county says the reason for the change is due to the cost of recycling glass and to prevent issues in machines.

Broken glass shards are prone to embedding in paper and cardboard, which can ultimately contaminate an entire truckload of recycling, the county said. Once contaminated, the other material can no longer be recycled and has to be disposed of along with non-recyclable trash.

The following items can still be placed in residents’ curbside recycling bins:

Paper Products

Cardboard

Plastic Bottles & Containers

Metal Food & Beverage Cans

Additional information on recycling and solid waste disposal in Glynn County can be found on the County’s updated Solid Waste & Recycling Brochure.