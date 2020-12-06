63ºF

JSO locates owners of two goats found in Queens Harbour

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is trying to find out who these two goats belong to.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Sunday shared a photo of two goats found wandering in Queens Harbour.

These are just the latest in a series of goats that have been located in numerous parts of the city.

JSO has handled the situations with humor.

Shortly after JSO asked for help on Twitter to find out who the goats belong to, police announced that they had located the animals’ owners.

