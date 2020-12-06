JSO locates owners of two goats found in Queens Harbour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Sunday shared a photo of two goats found wandering in Queens Harbour.

These are just the latest in a series of goats that have been located in numerous parts of the city.

JSO has handled the situations with humor.

**UPDATE: Great news!! We have located maaaam and daaaad! Thank you to all who took the time to share!** — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 6, 2020

Shortly after JSO asked for help on Twitter to find out who the goats belong to, police announced that they had located the animals’ owners.