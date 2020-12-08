On 100th birthday, WWII veteran remembers fallen on Pearl Harbor Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A great example of cheerful service is just one of the accolades being showered on a World War II veteran Monday during a surprise celebration of his 100th birthday.

While Marlin Crider was grateful for the gathering, he also took time to remember comrades he lost on the historic day during the war -- National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Saying he “never thought I’d make it” to age 100, Crider told News4Jax he’s “doing just fine” and “trying to stay out of trouble.”

His birthday gathering was put together by his colleagues with the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary, which praised Crider as the longest serving and living member of the Auxiliary -- more than 40 years.

We had the honor of celebrating FHPA (ret.) Major Marlin Crider’s 100th Birthday 🎂! He is our longest serving & living FHPA member. After serving over 40yrs w/ us, he retired in 2008. He is a WWII veteran (Pearl Harbor and Midway) on the PBY’s. Happy Birthday Mr. Crider! 🇺🇸✈️🚔 pic.twitter.com/kibPPkbmC1 — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) December 8, 2020

“It’s good to see everybody. I miss all of them. I really miss the Highway Patrol,” Crider said.

As fun as the day was, Crider never forgets his days serving in the Navy in the Pacific -- at Midway and Guadalcanal, even flying with England’s Royal Air Force.

He arrived at Pearl Harbor just a few days after Pearl Harbor was attacked.

“I was scared like everybody else. We didn’t know where the Japanese fleet was at,” he said.

Whether it’s protecting our nation, or his neighborhood; “I just enjoy helping people,” Crider said.

Crider says he’d do it all over again, if he could.

He’s still driving to this day, and there’s more to his strong track record of helping his community -- 16 years delivering for Meals on Wheels and teaching beekeeping.