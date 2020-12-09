Sheriff creates B.E.A.R. Program for elementary school students

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Rick Staly tasked the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) School Resource Deputies (SRD) working with elementary-aged students to create a program geared towards providing instruction and safety information that is age-appropriate and law enforcement related.

With approval from Flagler School administrators, the SRDs came up with the name “Being Excellent And Respectful” and will refer to it as B.E.A.R. for short.

The program will be presented by the School SRDs to third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade students.

Third grade will focus on bike safety, fourth and fifth grade will focus on bullying, and sixth grade will focus on threats and the role of a law enforcement officer.

“Our SRDs provide exceptional service to their campus, but another priority of the SRDs being on-site each day is to form a trusting relationship with the students. The B.E.A.R. program aims to continue to cultivate that relationship as well as providing vital safety information to children,” Sheriff Staly said.

These presentations will provide the following:

Continue positive interaction between the SRD and the students.  Provides interactive discussion for the students and SRD on each topic.

Satisfies the SRD instruction component.  Provides a message from the Sheriff regarding each topic, key points to discuss, and activities to complete.

School delivery methods will vary contingent on the Principal’s choice (for example, an assembly-type environment or an individual classroom visit).

Students will be provided a pamphlet to follow along the program with the SRD.

Allows for parents, guardians, and families to review the information with their child when student arrives home.

The program will be completed before the second quarter ends on January 15, 2021. For more information, you may reach out to your child’s SRD.

Find out more on our SRD Unit at flaglersheriff.com/SRD.