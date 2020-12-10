Jacksonville man takes part in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man said he took part in clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine back in July and has felt fine ever since.

Clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine have been happening for months.

Now the country is getting closer to distribution.

“I’d do it again if I could,” said Bruce Kelnhofer.

He was part of Moderna’s clinical trials in July.

“The reason I got into it was because I wanted to help out in the community as much as possible. I’m around a lot of different groups of people whether they are senior adults, college-aged students or teenagers. The least I can do is be involved,” he said.

He said he wants to see more people participate as well.

Moderna’s website lists their demographics for their clinical trials, showing nearly half of all participants were either men or women, the majority were between 45 to 64-year-old, and 63% of participants were white.

Once a week, Kelnhofer said he had to answer questions of exposure to the virus or if he was experiencing symptoms.

Each time, he said he answered no.

He said he doesn’t have any underlying conditions and has had three COVID-19 tests since the trials, and they were all negative.

“I’m going to be involved in other clinical trials when I get finished with this one just as an opportunity to help people,” he said.

Kelnhofer said anyone considering trials or taking the vaccine once it’s out should first talk with their primary care doctors.

On Dec. 17, Moderna is set to go before the FDA for approval.

If approved, Kelnhofer said in January, he will get the vaccine and find out if during the trials he was given the real vaccine or the placebo.