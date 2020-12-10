Mother frustrated after porch pirate steals gifts meant for young daughters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A porch pirate was seen on video taking a box of Christmas gifts meant for two young girls.

The theft was caught on a security camera at the front door of a home on Goldie Street near Philips Highway.

The mother said she had no idea she was a victim of porch piracy until after she checked her security camera.

That mother, who News4Jax is not identifying, said she got an email stating her order had been delivered but when she opened her door, there was no package.

So she checked her security camera and saw the package being stolen by either child or a young adult.

In the doorbell security video, a young man or male teenager who’s face is covered walks up the doorsteps with a bicycle and is seen taking a large box that had just been delivered by a postal worker.

“Oh my god. There goes most of my girl’s Christmas presents,” she thought when she saw the video. “Now I’m going to have to file a police report and contact the company.”

The thief may have thought he was taking some fancy electronic device or something he could use. But, what was really inside the box were boots, new uniforms, clothes, fuzzy socks, new jeans, shirts and pajamas.

Nothing a teenage boy or young man would have an interest in, but something a mother wanted dearly for her two young girls and worked hard to earn the money to pay for those items.

“I was able to hit a super Black Friday sale and stack it with a coupon which most moms out there understand the struggle,” the victim said. “We’re lucky to not be really struggling, but to still have something taken away from us that we knew was coming is really frustrating.”

Adding more to that frustration is the fact that she does not recognize this person stealing her package. She says she has never seen anyone in the neighborhood who fits the description. She also says she has not heard of any similar cases of porch piracy on her block during the years she has lived here. She filed a police report but realizes the suspect might never be caught.

The woman said if the suspect is a teenager, she hopes his mom or dad recognizes him in this news report and sets him straight about stealing other people’s belongings.