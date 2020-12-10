Southwest offering nonstop flights from Jacksonville to Washington D.C., St. Louis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beginning March 11, Southwest Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights from Jacksonville International Airport to St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Daily flights to St. Louis will depart JAX at 1:35 p.m. EST and arrive at approximately 2:55 p.m. CST. Flights from St. Louis will depart at 3:50 p.m. CST and arrive in JAX at 6:45 p.m. EST.

Daily flights to JAX will depart Washington D.C. at 1:55 p.m. EST and arrive at 4:00 p.m. EST. Flights will depart JAX at 3:00 p.m. EST and arrive in Washington D.C. at 4:55 p.m. EST.

Starting flight schedules to St. Louis and Washington D.C. will vary on Saturdays and arrival/departure times will change mid-April, according to a news release.

