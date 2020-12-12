Man shot several times in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This morning at 4:15, JSO patrol officers responded to a shooting on the 100 Block of N. Julia Street.

They found an adult male with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue with life threatening injuries.

JSO has an adult male suspect in custody.

The Detectives from the Violent Crimes Task Force and Crime Scene Unit are currently investigating the incident.

If you have information regarding this incident please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, or jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org to email them.

If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.