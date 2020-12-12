Suspect in custody after man shot, injured in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after a Saturday morning shooting in downtown Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the 300 Block of East State Street in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a crime scene but no victim.

A short time later it was discovered the person who was shot drove themselves to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO said the suspected shooter was found and Detectives from the Violent Crimes Task Force and Crime Scene Unit are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.