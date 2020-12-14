Two injured in shooting on I-95 in Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an interstate shooting that occurred before 2:30 Monday morning, according to police.

A spokesperson for JSO said officers responded to UF Health on 8th Street for two men who showed up with gunshot wounds.

Police said the men were traveling southbound on I-95 when another vehicle approached and began to shoot at their vehicle.

The driver and passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Police did not say where on I-95 the two were shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-tips.