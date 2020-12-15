Authorities: Dropped cigarette led to arrest of burglary suspect

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A dropped cigarette helped deputies in Clay County make an arrest in a series of car burglaries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Kenneth Nettles, 24, is facing multiple charges of burglary after DNA linked him to the break-ins that were reported in the Forest Hammock subdivision in Orange Park.

The burglaries were reported back in March. Tanya Cairns said her car was burglarized, and she told News4Jax she’s relieved an arrest was made.

“I was astonished,” she said.

Cairns shared surveillance that showed a man trying to get into her home after her unlocked car was burglarized in her driveway. She said several items were stolen, including a purse.

Cairns said that days later, she saw a picture of her purse on a consignment website called Offer Up. She also said other items reported stolen by her neighbors were also for sale.

“I was so mad. I was so mad that I didn’t think to look before. And they were so cheap. I was, like, oh my gosh. Are you kidding me?” she said.

According to arrest reports, another victim, who asked to be called Chase A., told deputies he also accidently left his truck unlocked in his driveway. Investigators said Nettles entered the truck and sat down but never took anything.

Chase told News4Jax that after the series of auto burglaries, combined with unrelated home burglaries, many of his neighbors said they had enough.

“Some of the neighbors were stating they would be a little aggressive in protecting their property, so the concern was someone might get hurt,” Chase said.

According to deputies, detectives not only lifted a fingerprint off Chase’s truck, they also discovered a cigarette that had been dropped in Cairns’ car. Detectives say DNA on the cigarette matched Nettles’ DNA.

Looking back on these events, Chase and Cairns both say they learned a valuable lesson.

“Never leave your car unlocked. Make sure you always secure it and bring your personal property in the house if you have to park outside of the garage,” Cairns said.

“Crime of opportunity only needs that one time, and I think it’s important to take that opportunity away as best as possible,” Chase said.

Nettles is scheduled to go before a judge on Jan. 19th.