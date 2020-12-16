Jacksonville providing another round of money for small businesses affected by pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville will provide another round of funds for businesses affected by the pandemic through its Small Business Relief Program.

This round will start at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.

The program offers financial support to those who have lost revenue due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as encourage approved businesses to retain their employees.

“When we established this program in June, we committed to getting funds in the hands of as many business owners as possible. That commitment has not changed,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “With this $1.7 million, we will continue to support our citizens on the path to economic recovery, doing our part to keep businesses open and people working.”

As with the earlier two rounds of assistance, the city will make a one-time payment of up to $2,000 to business owners. Businesses that previously received aid through the program will not qualify. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to 875 applicants who meet the following conditions:

The business is located in Duval County.

The applicant is able to provide the Tax ID assigned to the business.

The business was in operation for at least one year prior to Feb. 29, 2020.

The business did not have more than 100 employees on Feb. 29, 2020 (there’s no minimum number of employees; sole proprietors will qualify).

The applicant can certify that the business experienced a reduction in revenue of at least 25% since Feb. 29, 2020, as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Those interested in participating in the program are strongly encouraged to create a MyJax business account at myjax.custhelp.com -- follow the link for the “small business relief grant program” -- before applying. The same website and account will be used for the application process. While business owners may create an account immediately, the application will not be available until 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18. There may be only one applicant per MyJax account.