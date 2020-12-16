St. Johns County deputy, K-9 handler dies after medical emergency

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Deputy Coby Seckinger died Monday evening following an “untimely and unexpected” medical emergency at the home of a team member of the Sheriff’s Office, the agency announced Wednesday.

He was 42.

“He will be missed,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “On behalf of Sheriff [David] Shoar, Sheriff-Elect [Rob] Hardwick and all of us at the SJSO, our thoughts and prayers go out to Coby’s family and friends as they navigate this loss.”

Seckinger was a 16-year employee of the Sheriff’s Office and served many years as a K-9 handler. He was the human partner to K-9s Max and Drake.

He also severed as an investigative member of the Sheriff’s Office’s Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team and Field Training Officer for newly hired deputies.

During his tenure, Seckinger received multiple awards, including the Joshua E. Blyer Award, Exceptional Service, Combat, Lifesaving Medals, and Sheriff’s Commendations.