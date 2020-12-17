Woman found dead after car crashes into Jacksonville retention pond

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Traffic homicide detectives are working to determine what caused a woman’s car to veer off the road and crash into a retention pond Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for JSO said officers were dispatched just after 11 p.m. for vehicle crash near Vantage Way South and International Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found a car submerged in a retention pond but no sign of the driver. The dive team was called and a woman’s body was located.

The vehicle has since been removed from the pond and no one else was found inside the vehicle. No details about the woman’s identity were immediately released.

Detectives aren’t yet sure what caused the crash but are asking for any witnesses to come forward by calling 904-630-0500.