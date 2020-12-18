Niece says aunt’s ashes were taken from Jacksonville cemetery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a woman who died in October says their loved one’s ashes were taken from a Jacksonville cemetery.

Debra Jackson is the niece of 86-year-old Peggy Sears, who died of cancer. She said her aunt’s remains were in a columbarium at Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery.

“We haven’t even gotten over the loss of her in October yet. And to find out something like this -- it’s just a heinous crime. Absolutely heinous crime,” Jackson said.

Sears’ family believes the person responsible likely thought valuables, such as expensive jewelry, might have been inside the box.

Prior to the incident, a temporary plastic cover was placed over the entrance of the columbarium. On Thursday morning, when a cemetery caretaker went to replace the temporary cover with a permanent one, he noticed the temporary cover had been broken off and a small box that resembles a safety deposit box had been removed from inside the columbarium.

The box contained Sears’ ashes.

“I can’t even imagine why because these are cremains, and there’s nothing in there but someone’s ashes,” Jackson said.

There were no surveillance cameras monitoring that section of the cemetery, which means there is currently no suspect information. Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Cemetery released a statement that reads:

“Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable, especially in a sacred place, such as a cemetery. Local law enforcement was notified immediately, and we are fully cooperating with their investigation.”

Jackson asks anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“If you have them, put them somewhere and call someone. Drop them off somewhere. We wouldn’t do anything,” she said. “I mean, it’s heinous what you did, but we would love to have her ashes back.”