Toy giveaway takes place at Springfield restaurant

The toy giveaway began at noon Sunday at the Cookbook Restaurant.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The L. Monique Foundation and DTLR River City held a toy drive for children in the community.

A line started to form about an hour before the toys began to be given away at noon Sunday at the Cookbook Restaurant in the Springfield neighborhood.

“This is just our holiday event this year,” explained Monique Ross, president of the L. Monique Foundation. “Our mission at the L. Monique Foundation is just to be apart of the change of narrative of our community.”

Ross told News4Jax there were more than 300 toys at the giveaway.

She said the toys, which were brand new, included jump-ropes, puzzles and remote-controlled cars. Two televisions were also given away.

Ross said any child in need was able to stop by the restaurant to receive a toy.