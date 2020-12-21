Last-minute shoppers aren’t the only ones flocking to malls right before Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Christmas is just days away, and while more people are shopping online because of the coronavirus pandemic, many others are still flocking to stores and malls. As News4jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson points out, they’re not alone. From purse snatchers to pickpockets, thieves are also looking to score a good deal.

“There may not be as many people out shopping because of the pandemic we’re experiencing,” Jefferson said. “However, there will be a lot of thieves out because they know there will be people who like to shop the traditional way.”

As Jefferson demonstrated with News4jax reporter Ashley Harding, it doesn’t take much for a thief to come up and snatch your purse. He says while it may come as an instinct, it’s best that you not chase the purse snatcher.

“You’re going to get in a fight, you don’t know if I’m armed,” Jefferson said. “You don’t know if I’m dangerous, all you know is I’m taking your purse.”

Jefferson says for your own personal safety, it’s best to get as good a look as possible at the suspect, call the police, and give them the description. Jefferson also says it may be easy for some to forget to zip their purses shut. He’s sending a warning that pickpockets are good at what they do.

“People will bump into you, distract you, stick their hands in there,” Jefferson said. “Or, while you have your back turned, they’ll reach their hand in there and grab your items.”

Jefferson also says thieves are always looking out for potential victims. That’s why he says you should always pay attention to your surroundings and walk as if you have somewhere important to be. He says thieves zero in on people who appear distracted.

“People will sometimes give you what I call the vulnerability test,” Jefferson said. “They’ll speak to you to see how nice or how reactive you’ll be.”

Jefferson stresses it’s okay not to respond to people.

“If you’re walking with a purpose, going about your business, not paying attention to that person may seem cold and callous,” Jefferson said. “But in this climate, you have to be somewhat that way because people will rob you blind.”

Jefferson says thieves are also looking at where shoppers place their items inside your vehicle. A lot of times, shoppers will take some of their gifts to their car, but continue shopping.

“If you’re going to place them in your car, remember, put them in the back and then move your car to another location,” Jefferson said.

He also says people should be mindful and observant to make sure no one is tailing them. If you believe someone is following you, Jefferson recommends you continue driving until you lose them.

“If you’re totally uncomfortable, contact mall security or even better, contact the police,” Jefferson said. “Definitely don’t go home, they’ll follow you home, and come back later on and break into your house or they’ll rob you right in your driveway.

Jefferson also says if your purse has a long strap, don’t wear it on your shoulder. If possible, wear it across your body.