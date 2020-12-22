COVID-19 infections rise 77% in Florida long term care facilities since Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the state works to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable residents inside long term care facilities, state health data shows infections in residents are 77% higher on Tuesday than on Thanksgiving Day when many residents were allowed to go home to their families.

Like other facilities in the state and the county, Jacksonville skilled-nursing facility Ascension Living St. Catherine Laboure Place has faced outbreaks and deaths as a result of COVID-19. On Tuesday morning, 140 residents and staff were the latest in Jacksonville to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Nurse Claire Gino said she got the vaccine to protect herself and the people she serves.

This year, the facility had eight residents and one staff member die due to COVID-19 complications, according to state health records.

Florida health officials continue to focus the first round of vaccines on Florida’s nursing homes.

Already, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis had strike teams vaccinate residents and staff in more than 100 long-term care facilities in Broward and Pinellas counties, some of the hardest-hit areas.

Receptionist Angela Smith was vaccinated at River City Rehabilitation, along with her 86-year-old mother, on Friday. Smith joined the staff at the nursing home during the pandemic to remain close with her mother.

“It’s better than safe than sorry,” said Angela Smith.

Deaths are increasing, too.

Deaths in Florida’s nursing homes doubled during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to statistics gathered by the AARP. But Florida’s rate was dramatically lower than the national average, as COVID-19 infections across the country surged.

Still, the rise in deaths drew concern from advocates also worried about gatherings over Christmas and other yearend celebrations.

In the three weeks straddling the Thanksgiving holiday, the rate of deaths in Florida nursing homes was 4.7 for every 1,000 residents — more than double the 2.3-death average recorded in the four weeks leading into the holiday. The data was partly culled from statistics generated by the Centers for Disease Control. Nationally, the death rate over the holiday period was 15.3 deaths per 1,000.

On Friday, River City Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville became the first in the state to vaccinate seniors and staff through the CDC’s Pharmacy Partnership Program.

Officials with the Heartland Healthcare System said their facilities in South Jacksonville and Orange Park will be next to have vaccinations on Wednesday through CVS.

“Currently, at Orange Park, we have 51 residents and 14 staff that are going to be getting the injection. And at South Jack’s, we have 45 staff, and 63 residents. And they can continue, as I said, to sign up as well,” said spokeswoman Susan Williamson.

Director of Market Development for the Heartland Healthcare facilities Jennifer Lanthorn said, unlike the flu vaccine, the organization will not require staff to get the vaccine.

“Because the COVID vaccine has only been approved for emergency use, we really don’t have the ability to enforce it to the level that we typically could as an employer,” said Lanthorn. “We are strongly encouraging it. We’re hoping that we lead by example.This vaccine, we believe gives us hope, and an opportunity, we can start allowing for more interaction, more visits from the family, more activities within the facilities here. There’s no community dining, right now. There’s no group activities.”

Signature Healthcare of South Jacksonville is one of several long term care facilities in Florida that dealt with outbreaks of COVID-19 this year.

On Wednesday, the facility is expected to start its first of several rounds of vaccination clinics. Next week, Brooks Rehab is expected to get its vaccinations as well.