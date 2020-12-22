Jacksonville police make arrest in July murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a July murder in Northwest Jacksonville.

Kadeem Perry Woodard of Jacksonville, who was identified as a person of interest, was already in custody at the Duval County jail on other charges when he was booked on a new charge of second-degree murder, according to jail records.

Woodard was previously arrested last month on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary to a dwelling, among others.

Police answering a report of gunfire on Avenue B near Brooklyn Road the night of July 19 found a large crowd hundreds of people deep, which scattered when officers arrived. The 24-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound but died three days later.

Besides the victim’s age, no information about his identity or a possible motive has been released.