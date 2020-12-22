Local groups host Christmas food giveaways in year plagued by pandemic-related hardship

A young volunteer helped a recipient carry food items to her vehicle during a JFCS food giveaway event on Dec. 22, 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Each year, several Jacksonville organizations host special food give-away events to provide groceries to local, food-insecure families. But in an economy depressed by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the year 2020 brings with it a compounded need for supplies.

The Jewish Family and Community Services food pantry opened its doors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, handing out 10-pound bags of food items.

“Sometimes it’s simply showing up,” JFCS Coordinator Cornesha Scott said. “People just want to know that you care. So that’s what we’re doing here today. We’re showing up to let our community know that we are here for them.”

Scott said JFCS served five-times the number of clients during its Thanksgiving food giveaway events than the year prior. She also said the pantry quadrupled the number of operating hours for the pantry than the previous year.

“So the need is great,” Scott said. “Food insecurity is a real issue in our area. Our neighbors, people that you see every day, they may not vocalize it or express it to you, but they’re in need.”

On Tuesday, the pantry handed-out 150 bags of food to families in need, and another giveaway is scheduled for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Bethel Church in Downtown Jacksonville also held a give-away event, providing hundreds of families with full, holiday meals.

“I really believe this pandemic season has taught us that the church has to be outward thinking and giving,” said Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Senior Pastor of the Bethel Church.

FOOD GIVEAWAY | Farm Share and The Bethel Church hosting a #Christmas food giveaway.

today while supplies last. #News4Jax @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/FG6YLmWVZm — Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) December 22, 2020

For residents like Cyntoria Simpson, the giveaway is a much-needed and much-appreciated gesture.

“This means a lot to a lot of people here in Jacksonville because a lot of people are going through struggles right now and a lot of people have lost employment with the COVID and everything, so I think this is a good thing for the community,” Simpson said.

According to the latest data from feedingamerica.org, Duval County is experiencing a 14.1% rate of food insecurity, including nearly 130,000 residents.

More resources and volunteer opportunities can be found at the websites for Farm Share, Jewish Family & Community Services, Feeding Northeast Florida, United Community Outreach Ministries and the Salvation Army of Jacksonville.

Other resources include City of Jacksonville, Changing Homelessness, Claims Conference, Family Support Services of North Florida, Florida Department of Children & Families, Kid’s Hope Alliance, Jewish Federation of Jacksonville, Martin J. Gottlieb Day School, United Way of Northeast Florida and Women’s Giving Alliance.