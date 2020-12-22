Woman says thief swiped purse at gas pump, charged $1K at mall

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A woman said she lost over a thousand dollars after a thief snatched her purse out of her car while she was filling up at a gas station in St. Augustine.

Leigh Duke said it happened Saturday at the Gate Gas Station on State Road 16. Duke said she didn’t notice her purse missing until she drove off.

“I got my gas, I put my debit card back in my car,” Duke said. “I noticed my purse was gone. I’m like, where is my wallet? Where is my purse? And I thought there would be no way that someone could steal it.”

Duke said she didn’t lock her car.

“I called the police, and then I went inside the gas station and told them what happened,” Duke said. “Sure enough, as quick as I turned my head, someone stole my purse.”

She said the thief later used her credit cards about 24 miles away at the Avenues Mall.

“Immediately when he took off with my purse, the thing I knew to do was call my bank and stop my cards and they had already put on one thousand dollars of stuff from the Avenues,” Duke said.

According to News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson, thieves typically use credit cards within 30 minutes of the theft.

“Sometimes less than that,” he said. “They don’t wait around for you to realize that everything has been taken so that you can start canceling everything out.”

Duke says she hopes the thief is caught so that they don’t ruin Christmas for anyone else.

“It’s an eye-opener for me to always lock your car and for everybody else to always lock your car, no matter what it is,” Duke said.

An incident report shows there was surveillance video showing a man dressed in all black enter the driver’s side front door. The report also says the suspect had gloves on, taking off in a 2016 or older red Nissan Altima.

Deputies have not released that video.