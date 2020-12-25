Grieving family pleads for answers in grisly 2018 Christmas Eve murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While families celebrate the Christmas season with loved ones, the family of a local man killed in a brutal attack is asking for help.

This Christmas Eve marked two years since Roderick Stephon Hines Jr., 30, was beaten to death with a pogo stick. The attack happened at a laundromat on Beach Boulevard near Cortez Road.

Hines, who went by his middle name, left behind his mother, sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

Hines’ oldest sister, Dionne Adams, said they were everything to him.

“They were almost like his kids,” Adams said. “He didn’t have any kids, but those were his kids. He loved being around his family.”

Hines’ mother, Mercedia Myers, described him as a loving, giving son. She said he was her firstborn, and life has not been the same since he was killed. She said certain days are especially hard.

“We have our days when birthdays come around,” Myers said. “And holidays, but we keep uplifted and keep praying.”

Roderick "Stephon" Hines Jr. and family (Submitted)

The family now prays for answers in his case. Shortly after the murder, the laundromat owner played surveillance video taken from inside. It shows Hines being violently beaten by a masked man wielding a pogo stick. The manager of a nearby food store said his business also recorded video of the attacker, showing the man holding the pogo stick as he walked toward the laundromat. He said the video showed the masked man walking back two minutes later before going out of the frame.

Hines’ family members say police have had leads in the last two years. But they still have no idea why anyone would harm such a loving, caring person.

“My brother took a brand new pair of shoes off his feet and gave them to a homeless guy,” Adams said. “He always put others before himself.”

As the women mark their second Christmas without Hines, they cherish the good times they shared, his love for family and his fun demeanor. They say he worked for Big City Car Mobile Detailing and attended every football and soccer game to support his nephews and nieces.

“He was always at a park with his nieces and nephews or playing kickball,” Walker said. “Or going to the basketball court, it always consisted of his nieces and nephews.”

As they grieve their loss and wait for answers, the women depend on each other, keep a happy spirit, and remember a loving son and brother.

“My hashtag is #JusticeforStephon. That’s just what would like for my brother,” Walker said. “Somebody to come forward if they know anything to speak about it.”

Investigators said the attacker was wearing all black clothing and a green ski mask. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).