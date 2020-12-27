Fans optimistic about next year as Jaguars lock up top draft pick

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan hold up a sign hoping that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawerence will be the first pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars took care of business against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, losing their 14th consecutive game and then getting some help to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Hello, Trevor Lawrence!

A few minutes after the Bears (8-7) defeated Jacksonville 41-17, the Jaguars (1-14), who set a franchise record for consecutive losses, locked up the top pick for the first time in franchise history when the New York Jets beat the Cleveland Browns 23-16.

“It was hopeful at the beginning, and when we started losing, it was just all about keep losing so we can hopefully get Trevor Lawrence next year,” said Jaguars fan Mark Eldredge.

The same day Jacksonville reached its worst skid in franchise history could end up being a potential game-changer for the team that’s spent the better part of the last two decades searching for a franchise quarterback.

“I love our Jags, but I feel like next year is it,” said Jaguars fan Mark Eldredge. “We need to get Trevor. I want them to play well, but I want them to lose because we need to have the first pick. We’ve never had it, and this is it.”

The only thing standing between Jacksonville and Lawrence is the Clemson quarterback formally turning pro, a decision that’s expected after the Tigers end their season in the College Football Playoff.

The Jaguars haven’t hired a new general manager to replace Dave Caldwell, so it’s not yet known who will be making the pick for Jacksonville, but it would take a dramatic and unforeseen shift for Lawrence not to be the top pick if he does declare for the draft.

But some fans say the quarterback position is not the only area where change is needed to get the ream rolling.

“I’m indifferent with the coach,” Shultz said. “I just think we need to have players on the field.”

“[Doug] Marrone needs to be fired. That seems obvious to me. If they don’t do it now, at the end of next week’s game, I’m anticipating that,” Eldredge said. “Just get a new GM and a new coach and hopeful Trevor Lawrence and some pieces around him, and I’m hopeful for next year.”

Fans say they believe the Jaguars will turn it around next fall.