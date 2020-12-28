$10K raised for Georgia family whose van was stolen

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. – A Southeast Georgia family is breathing a sigh of relief after their van was stolen out of their driveway.

After learning about what happened, Alpha Dental Management and ASAP Dental surprised the family with a large check, raising $10,002 in just two days.

“We heard the calling and just wanted to contribute … and to help kind of send them off on their mission,” said Christi Kimm with Alpha Dental Management

It comes just before the family prepares to leave for a yearlong missionary assignment.

“We’re heading to Costa Rica to study language and we’ll be there for a year and then we’re moving to the Peruvian Amazon,” said Scotty Hayes.

The family of 6′s van was taken from the carport of their Blackshear home. Bibles and car seats were inside. Police haven’t been able to track it down.

“Its really cool to have something like that, a gift like that, right before we leave because we know God works and God uses people like that continuously, so it’s definitely a good sendoff,” Hayes said.

Hayes said the family is grateful.