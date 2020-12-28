Man dies in hospital after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Homicide detectives are working to find who shot a man near Cahoon Road and Idaho Street Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to the area after receiving a 911 call that a person had been shot. Police didn’t say if the shooting victim or a witness made the call.

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. It’s not clear if the shooting happened inside a home in the residential area or was outside.

The man was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

No further information was released, but if you have information on the shooting, you’re asked to contact JSO.

You can reach them through the non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or stay anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers.