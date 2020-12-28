Some Jacksonville residents 65+ could get COVID-19 vaccine this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Duval County residents could start getting the COVID-19 vaccine as early as this week, according to a manager at the health department.

The news comes as local medical staff, firefighters and residents of long-term care facilities continue to get their immunizations.

Voluntary vaccinations for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel began last week and continued Monday at the Prime Osborne Convention Center in downtown Jacksonville. Some hospitals began vaccinating their front-line staff two weeks ago.

Tawanda Washington, RN, who is the COVID-19 incident commander for the Florida Department of Health in Duval County, said some JFRD members will help the health department staff give out vaccines as early as Tuesday. A big focus will be on those 65 years old and above in the general population -- even those not in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.

James Jaffa, 77, of Mandarin, reached out to News4Jax because he wants the vaccine. He said he has lost about six friends to the virus but has no idea when or where he can get the shot.

“Right now I’m very afraid to go out of the house,” he said. “I’ve gone out, but my family does not want me to go out anywhere.”

He contacted the I-TEAM after he didn’t get answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health department, hospitals or his doctor.

“I thought I was next in line, but it’s much further down than that when you’re doing some calculations,” he said. “It gets a little scary.”

“It is a personal choice about whether or not to get vaccinated,” Washington noted. “Around the state we’ve seen about 60 to 65% of our emergency responders that have actually requested to receive the vaccine.”

She said vaccinated first responders will help assist those in the general public who are next in line for the shots, which could be available “as early as this week.”

“We be working through this week,” she said. “We want to start vaccinating as soon as possible, so we could see some of our 65 and older that live in the community getting vaccinated before the new year.”

Washington said also high on the list are police, those at local medical clinics, private ambulance staff and those at the jail, which is one of the city’s most congregated populations.

She said an exact plan would be released soon and that would detail who is eligible, where they can get shots and who is next. She said it was important that everyone didn’t rush to get an immunization at once, so a tiered system at community clinics would help.

Vaccines will be offered free of charge.

Washington said she was unaware of any serious side effects from Duval County recipients.