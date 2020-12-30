1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Palatka, FHP says

PALATKA, Fla. – A man was killed and another man was injured in a head-on crash Wednesday morning near Palatka, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on State Road 100 near Carraway Church Road.

According to the Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling west on S.R. 100 when it crossed over the center yellow line into the eastbound lane. Troopers said that’s when the front of the pickup struck the front of a tractor-trailer heading east.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup, a 34-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and died. An FHP report shows he was not wearing a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol said the tractor-trailer overturned, blocking both lanes of S.R. 100 for several hours.

According to FHP, the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 59-year-old Alachua man, suffered minor injuries.