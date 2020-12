ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Would you like a new tree outside your home for free?

The City of Atlantic Beach needs 365 people to sign up for a free tree by Arbor Day.

Residents and businesses need to confirm a spot for the tree and promise to water it.

Community members need to sign up for the free tree program by Jan. 15, 2021.

Click here to learn more. Click here for an application.