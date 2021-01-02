Clay County couple ready to get COVID-19 vaccine, hug grandkids again

A Clay County couple who scored time slots for Monday’s COVID-19 vaccinations in the county shared with News4Jax why it was so important to them to get the shots as soon as possible.

Nancy and Andy Ignotowicz haven’t been able to visit their granddaughters since the pandemic brought travel to a halt last year.

“We were a little hesitant at first, but I told her, ‘We got to do this,’” Andy said. “After we do this and finally get immune, we’ll be able to hug our grandchildren again!”

They shouldn’t have to wait much longer before rolling up their sleeves. The vaccinations will happen at the Godbold Building just outside the Clay County Fairgrounds.

Nancy and Andy Ignotowicz are ready to hug their grandchildren again. (WJXT)

Clay County EMS Director John Ward received the vaccine and posted this video to the county website of his experience so people will know what to expect: https://fb.watch/2JVkAV-N6E/.

Starting early next week, Alert.ClayCountyGov.com will be updated so you can schedule the second shot that’s required to get the full immunity provided by the vaccine.

RELATED: County-by-county plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine

Depending on the manufacturer, the second shot has to be given roughly three to four weeks after your first

In neighboring Duval County, doors to the Prime Osborn Convention Center will open for people 65 and older and health care workers who haven’t gotten a vaccine yet on Monday. Appointments are also required and are open to people outside Duval County.

In addition to the two girls out of state, Nancy and Andy look forward to hugging three more grandkids living in Jacksonville.

“My word of encouragement to those people that are trying is just keep trying!” Andy said of trying to book an appointment. “Don’t give up. If you really want the vaccine, keep trying.”