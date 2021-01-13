Historic Jacksonville funeral home being torn down after devastating fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after a massive fire tore through a historic building in Downtown Jacksonville, crews began tearing the old funeral home down Wednesday morning.

Intense flames could be seen from blocks away on Saturday as more than 140 firefighters battled the blaze in the abandoned Moulton and Kyle Funeral Home and kept it from spreading to nearby buildings, including a 7-Eleven next door.

In one hour, the building, which held 107 years of history, was destroyed.

Historic funeral home being torn down after massive fire. (WJXT)

Before the fire over the weekend, a fire was sparked at the building in February 2019. The abandoned building is often broken into by the homeless, looking for a place to stay warm during the winter months or sleep throughout the year.

The city confirmed 19 cases involving law enforcement over the last 10 years. Those cases include:

Nuisance (11)

Nuisance board up (2)

Nuisance: Graffiti (1)

Commercial (2)

Junk Vehicle (1)

Unsafe Structure (2)

City records show Robert J. Peeples, of Peeples Family Funeral Homes, owns the Union Street property. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The state fire marshal had been investigating the cause of Saturday’s fire, but no information has been released on the fire marshal’s findings.

The city confirmed the building was deemed condemned prior to a fire in June 2020 for a partial roof collapse. The city said the property owner would be taking action to demolish the structure and that he had been in contact with them.