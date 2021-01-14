What do Jaguars fans think about Urban Meyer?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars announced that Urban Meyer will be their new head coach.

The team didn’t make it official until Thursday night, but as reports circulated throughout the day, it was clear there was some controversy among Jaguars fans about the hire.

News4Jax chatted with some fans who were excited about the opportunity of snagging a three-time national champion coach.

“With his success at Florida and Ohio State, he’s been tried and true. I think he’d be a great fit,” fan Randy Huber said.

Fan Darius Poe said: “I think maybe he can benefit the players, maybe motivate them to work better together maybe.”

But there were other local fans who are still feeling the sting from Meyer’s departure from Florida after the 2010 season.

“I don’t know a whole lot about him, but I know that Florida fans here don’t like him,” one unnamed fan said. “Most fans I’ve talked to don’t care for him at all.”

“I think he’s got scandal everywhere he goes. Go back to University of Florida,” another unnamed fan said.

Then there are fans like Tony Jackson, who doesn’t think Meyer’s college football coaching success is an indication he’ll be successful in the NFL.

“You can’t turn NFL into no college,” Jackson said.