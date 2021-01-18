Father pleads guilty to helping son accused in deadly shooting

Abdul Robinson Sr. has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The father of a Jacksonville man who is accused of murder has pleaded guilty to helping his son evade authorities following the deadly shooting, News4Jax has confirmed.

Abdul Robinson pleaded guilty last month to being an accessory after the fact in connection with the daylight ambush murder of rapper Charles McCormick.

Robinson is the father of Hakeem Robinson, one of the three men charged with the murder of McCormick. Dominique Barner and Leroy Whitaker also face murder charges.

According to court documents filed in the case, the three men went gunning for McCormick because of disparaging comments he made about another rapper, Willie Addison, who was murdered in 2019. Robinson told News4Jax he was also the father of Addison.

According to an investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, after McCormick was killed, Hakeem Robinson and Barner dumped their car in an Arlington neighborhood and took a woman captive in her home. They held her at gunpoint until Abdul Robinson came to pick them up, JSO said.

Abdul Robinson is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 28 while Hakeem Robinson, Barner and Whitaker are all awaiting trial.

Hakeem Robinson, a Jacksonville rapper known as “Ksoo,” and Barner are also charged in another murder, and JSO has said the group is suspected of more gang-related killings.