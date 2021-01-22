Jacksonville University, other Florida colleges receive threats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to a threat made Friday afternoon, anyone on the campus of Jacksonville University was asked to evacuate.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, it was an emailed bomb threat. Officers were sent to the campus to investigate. Students were sent a notice at 3:08 p.m.

JU is under a mandatory evacuation until further notice. There has been a threat of violence made against our campus community. We will alert students when it's all clear. If you are a student, make sure you have signed up for emergency text alerts: https://t.co/zhCIkkc5jZ — jacksonvilleu (@JacksonvilleU) January 22, 2021

No additional information was immediately available.

At least four other colleges or universities in Florida received a threat Friday. Daytona State College was evacuated Friday morning after the college said it received information about a “potential threat,” according to ClickOrlando. Police determined the threat was unfounded.

In Tampa, Southeastern University was given an “all clear” after a bomb threat, according to the Tampa Free Press.

According to WTSP, an anonymous threat was sent to the University of Tampa. Police said nothing suspicious was found.

And Fox4 reported that Florida Southwestern State College was reopened after an unfounded email threat.