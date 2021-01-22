Victim relieved after police charge man in attempted rape

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – More than four months after a woman was attacked in her home in the middle of the night and almost raped, Jacksonville Beach police announced an arrest in the case Friday.

The woman told News4Jax she is doing well and is relieved someone is in custody.

Jacksonville Beach police said Ronald Charles Green III is charged with burglary, attempted sexual battery and battery.

Just before 3 a.m. Sept. 9 in South Jacksonville Beach, police said, Green came into the woman’s home through an unlocked door and tried to rape her as she slept.

The woman fought back and screamed for help. Police said Green ran from the home and a neighbor who heard the commotion called 911.

Detectives spent months investigating and sent “numerous pieces of evidence” to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for analysis, Jacksonville Beach police said.

The woman told News4Jax after the arrest that she is glad she fought the man off and is thankful for the hard work of the detectives to make an arrest.

Green is being held in the Duval County Jail on $705,009 bond.