1 in critical condition after house fire off Normandy Boulevard, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is in critical condition after a house fire overnight, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said Sunday morning.

According to JFRD, crews responded to a home on Solomon Road, off Normandy Boulevard, and found heavy fire showing when they arrived.

JFRD said crews aggressively attacked the fire and searched the house. That’s when, according to JFRD, crews found one person in critical condition.