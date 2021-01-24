67ºF

Local News

1 in critical condition after house fire off Normandy Boulevard, JFRD says

Staff, News4Jax

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is in critical condition after a house fire overnight, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said Sunday morning.

According to JFRD, crews responded to a home on Solomon Road, off Normandy Boulevard, and found heavy fire showing when they arrived.

JFRD said crews aggressively attacked the fire and searched the house. That’s when, according to JFRD, crews found one person in critical condition.

