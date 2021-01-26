Jacksonville woman vaccinated at assisted living facility hits roadblock with 2nd dose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman who’s already received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine said she’s hit a roadblock when it comes to getting shot number two.

Ashley Claypool, 41, said she was staying at an assisted living facility when she got the shot on Dec. 21. The state has prioritized persons 65+ years of age for the vaccine, but Claypool said she was still offered the vaccine at The Fountains at Mill Cove.

“They asked me if I wanted the shot, I told them yeah, and they administered it,” Claypool said.

Claypool said she was discharged without an appointment for her second shot. She said when she called the facility that she was told she couldn’t get the second dose.

“Because I’m too late for it,” Claypool said.

It’s now been 35 days since Claypool got her first shot, which according to Dr. Mohammed Reza, means she is overdue for her second shot.

“The two vaccines that have been approved in the U.S., which is the Moderna vaccine, which you want to get that shot about 28 days after that first shot. And the Pfizer vaccine, which you want to receive that shot about 21 days after that initial shot,” Reza explained.

Reza said the first dose provides 50% protection from COVID-19 while the second dose is closer to 95%.

News4Jax spoke with the Duval County Health Department in regard to Claypool’s concerns. It said should Claypool contact the vaccination site at Regency Square Mall with the necessary documentation showing that she has underlying health issues, she should be able to receive the second shot.

A request for comment from The Fountains at Mill Cove was not immediately returned Monday night.