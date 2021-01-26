Second doses begin for qualifying people with an appointment in St. Johns County

Woman says she's being denied second vaccine dose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – St. Johns County Officials will begin administering second dose COVID-19 vaccines at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center Tuesday.

Residents who received their first shot at the health department should note the location change for the follow-up shot. The Solomon Calhoun Community Center is at 1300 Duval Street.

The vaccines are administered by appointment only and are limited to people 65 and older or healthcare workers.

In addition to the county’s vaccination program, first-doses are available by appointment at any one of St. Johns County’s 14 Publix locations.

The window to make appointments for first-doses at Publix is open again on Wednesday at 6 a.m.