Another round of St. Johns County vaccination appointments open Thursday morning

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County has received a shipment of 3,900 Pfizer vaccines from the state and will begin registering appointments starting on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The appointments will be for Jan. 29, Feb. 1, and 3.

To schedule, visit https://tinyurl.com/y52tcoaz or call the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904-295-3711 (dial all ten digits) after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

It is recommended that vaccine recipients arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their appointment. The Pfizer vaccine requires the recipient to receive a second dose in 21 days.

Those who receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through St. Johns County will leave with an appointment scheduled for the second dose.

The limited number of COVID-19 vaccines St. Johns County receives from the State of Florida determines appointment availability. More appointments will be opened when St. Johns County receives additional vaccines.

For updates regarding St. Johns County’s COVID-19 vaccination program, please visit www.sjcfl.us/coronavirusvaccinations or text SJCVACCINE to 888777.

As of Tuesday, 30,457 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the county.