‘I’m gonna die fighting:’ Woman describes fighting off intruder in middle of night

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A story of survival: a Jacksonville Beach woman described literally fighting for her life as an attacker broke into her home in the middle of the night.

It happened in September and now, four months later, she’s relieved to hear police have arrested the man suspected in the attack.

Ronald Charles Green III, 22, is being held on $705,000 bond on charges of burglary with assault, attempted sexual battery and battery.

The 31-year-old woman, whom News4Jax is only identifying by her first name, Jill, is telling her story publicly for the first time. She said she hopes to inspire other women to fight back and to be prepared for anything.

Jill said she screamed for help for 2 ½ minutes. Her blood-curdling yells were caught on a neighbor’s security camera and were loud enough to wake up several neighbors, who called 911.

“He got me in a chokehold and pinned me down, and, at that point, you’re thinking, ‘I really don’t wanna die,’” she said.

She said her attacker got into her Jacksonville Beach home as she was sleeping. She said he put a pillow over her face and tried to rape her.

“When you’re in the moment, you think, ‘If I’m gonna die, I’m gonna die fighting,’” she said. “So you do whatever you can just to get out OK.”

She punched, she screamed and then she remembered watching a news story in which a reporter gave self-defense tips for women. The journalist said to aim for an attacker’s eyes and groin.

“I poked him in the eye and went for where it hurts, was able to grab for the balcony door to try to call for help, at that point he ripped my hair, so I got mad and I ripped his hair,” she said.

Eventually, she defeated her intruder and he ran away, moments before patrol officers arrived.

Security cameras helped give a description of the suspect and detectives used DNA evidence in Jill’s bedroom to get a match. Last week, investigators got a warrant for Green, a 22-year-old vagrant with a history of arrests for break-ins, sex crimes and an armed robbery. He was already in the Duval County Jail on burglary charges.

Jill said she’s grateful for the officers on her case, who spent months investigating, and glad she fought back.

“My message to women is be strong, think about what if something like this were to happen,” she said. “Maybe I was overconfident like yeah I could kick his butt. You do what you have to do. Survival instincts kick in. Luckily, I’m a lover of adrenaline, so just grateful for the support of the community and the fact that I’m OK.”

Jill wants other people to be prepared for the worst-case scenario, to stay alert and be confident. She said women don’t need to live in fear, but they should know what to do if something like this happens. While she said she is doing well, she notes she is still going to see a therapist and that’s okay. She wants to normalize that and says it’s okay to talk about trauma.