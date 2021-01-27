New COVID-19 vaccine appointments on hold in Flagler County

New vaccine appointments are on hold in Flagler County as Florida works on the state’s new appointment system, Flagler County Emergency Services announced Tuesday.

Flagler County said it is assisting the state with that appointment system, which is expected to be available no later than Feb. 8 in Flagler County.

In the meantime, according to county, appointments are no longer available online and booking of appointments by phone are not currently available.

The county said it is prioritizing more than 10,000 people already on the callback list.

When the state activates its appointment system in Flagler County, a new link will be provided, the county said.

To receive text alerts about COVID-19 vaccine and testing availability in Flagler County, text FLAGLERCOVID to 888777.