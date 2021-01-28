Nassau County woman sold drugs while child was with her, detectives say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Nassau County woman had a child with her when she sold narcotics during a sting operation, according to undercover detectives.

Kelsey Caudill, 28, is facing charges of selling narcotics and child neglect.

According to detectives, Caudill has been under investigation for several weeks and was arrested Tuesday at a gas station in Callahan.

A woman, who asked not to be identified, said she frequents the gas station and was there Tuesday afternoon when the arrest happened.

“She got out of the truck with a kid and they handcuffed her. They set her up pretty much. They sat here and waited for her,” she said.

The witness said the child was small enough to be in a child restraint seat.

Detectives said that prior to Caudill’s arrest, she had been under surveillance as part of a drug sting operation at an undisclosed location. Detectives said it was at that undisclosed location where she was observed selling narcotics while the child was with her.

“That is just heartbreaking,” the witness said.

News4Jax on Wednesday arrived at an address listed as Caudill’s home to see if anyone would comment on her arrest, but no one answered the door.

Authorities didn’t say what happened to the child after Caudill was arrested.

Deputies did allow Caudill’s truck to remain at the gas station so that a relative could pick it up.