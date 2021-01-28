Volunteers set out to count homeless in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A team of volunteers will attempt to get an exact count of the homeless population in St. Johns County today.

Its led by Flagler Health Plus Care Connect and is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for federal funding.

The challenging task is even more difficult again this year, due to the pandemic bringing out fewer volunteers.

St. Johns County’s Continuum of Care Says it will be attempting to count all sheltered and sheltered persons experiencing homelessness called the ‘Point in Time Count’.

The goal is to have an accurate count of all those who are using emergency shelters and transitional housing, as well as those who are living in places such as cars, parks, and other similar locations in the county.

Previous counts show volunteers found 367 people experiencing homelessness in St. Johns County in 2020 and 356 in 2019.