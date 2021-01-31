JSO makes arrest in April 2020 death of 33-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Sunday announced an arrest in the death of a woman last year.

The case dates back to April 5, 2020, when police said they were called to Old Kings Road in reference to a 33-year-old woman who was found unresponsive. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident was initially reported as a possible drug over.

Police said Justin Kyle Davis was there during the incident and was cooperative with investigators.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The JSO Homicide Unit then responded to the scene. After homicide detectives began their investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office, they realized evidence at the scene did not match Davis’ statements.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the woman’s death a homicide.

Following a long investigation, police said, an arrest warrant was obtained for Davis. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Records show Davis, 35, was booked Tuesday night into the Duval County jail.