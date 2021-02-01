JSO: Search for missing mother and 3-year-old in the Northside

JSO is looking for a woman and her 3-year-old child. The pair went missing after the mother and father got into a shootout inside a home on the Northside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a mother and her 3-year-old child.

Police say they went missing after the mother and father got into an argument that turned into a shootout inside a home Sunday night. The home is located near West 67th Street and Vermillion Street in the Northdside.

Police said the child was present when shots were fired and that the mother was there to pick the child up.

The father and a second man who was with the mother are now in the hospital.

It’s unclear if the child or mother are hurt. JSO has not released any descriptions of the mother or child.

We will bring you more details as soon as we know more.