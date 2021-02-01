Public invited to funeral for reserve police officer who died from COVID-19 complications

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A funeral celebrating the life of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s office reserve officer will be held this week.

JSO Auxiliary Sgt. Louis “Lou” Livatino, 71, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, following a tough battle with COVID-19 complications, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at North Jacksonville Baptist Church located at 8531 N. Main St.

The service will be open to the public, and face coverings will be required in the building.

Those wishing to pay their respects can also attend the viewing, which will start at 10 a.m., one hour prior to the start of the funeral service.

Livatino was described as a dedicated family man who volunteered his time on the JSO Honor Guard and countless assignments assisting patrol functions, sometimes working as much or more than full-time officers. According to JSO, he had volunteered with the police auxiliary for 10 years.

The Sheriff’s Office said his passing is considered a line-of-duty death.